Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Insider Sells 89,523 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arun Murthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,493. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

