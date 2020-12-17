Insider Selling: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 885,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in CDW by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.