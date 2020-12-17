Insider Selling: CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Sells 266 Shares of Stock

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 266 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $13,515.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 1,002,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,392. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after buying an additional 660,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 69.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,323,000. AJO LP grew its position in CDK Global by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 572,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

