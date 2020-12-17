Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells 1,590 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 105,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Anterix by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Anterix by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

