Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,043,474 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 24,105,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,262,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

