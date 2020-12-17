Insider Buying: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Purchases 625,000 Shares of Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,739. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

