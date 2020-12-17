Insider Buying: Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) insider Tim Watts purchased 100,000 shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

LON:STX opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Shield Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.25 ($2.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.74.

Get Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) alerts:

Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.