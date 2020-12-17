Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,334,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 69,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.52. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

