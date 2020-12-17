Insider Buying: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Buys 1,030 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Precious W. Owodunni bought 1,030 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,614.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,927.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE CADE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 1,025,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.88.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
