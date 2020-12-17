Insider Buying: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Buys 1,030 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Precious W. Owodunni bought 1,030 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,614.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,927.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 1,025,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.