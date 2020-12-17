Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Director Brian Miller Sells 1,260,820 Shares

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18.

Inseego stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,926,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,385. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Inseego by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Inseego by 85.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

