Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 2,500 Shares

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 759,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

