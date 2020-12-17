INMAX Price Reaches $0.0131 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, INMAX has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $33,647.13 and approximately $491.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00140835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00828052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00169011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00401662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00131164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00082250 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.