Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane’s (IFSUF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of IFSUF remained flat at $$12.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

