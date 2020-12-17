Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09. 932,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 559,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

