IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) (LON:IND) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $391.00

Shares of IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) (LON:IND) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.00 and traded as high as $391.00. IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) shares last traded at $391.00, with a volume of 5,441 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market cap of £28.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.50.

IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) Company Profile (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.