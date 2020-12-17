IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.69

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.33.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

