Ignis Hits Market Cap of $20.65 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Upbit, STEX and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a market capitalization of $20.65 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00819255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00168385 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00405260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00131947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00081671 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Coinbit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

