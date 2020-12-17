IDEX Market Cap Achieves $19.35 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $19.35 million and $483,840.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,004,659 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

Buying and Selling IDEX

