Idena (IDNA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $118,652.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $118,652.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00140253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00821686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00168317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00404469 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 61,827,647 coins and its circulating supply is 34,398,781 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.