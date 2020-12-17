ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Achieves Market Cap of $367,600.77

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ICE ROCK MINING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $367,600.77 and approximately $69,956.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICE ROCK MINING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00140984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00826083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00169189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00402543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00131448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00082222 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING launched on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICE ROCK MINING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICE ROCK MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE ROCK MINING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.