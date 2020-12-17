iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.30

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.30 and last traded at C$55.68, with a volume of 388522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.57.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.7400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

