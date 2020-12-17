Hyperion Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and $181,858.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00132397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00780068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00165504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00382610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

