HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $244.01 million and approximately $73.94 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00403204 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 244,343,578 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

