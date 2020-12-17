HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $239.90 million and $119.40 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00374032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 240,080,300 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.