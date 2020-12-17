Humanscape Market Cap Hits $2.84 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $15,047.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

