Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Down 14%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s stock price dropped 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,025,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average daily volume of 307,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

