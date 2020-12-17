HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 520 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404.38 ($5.28).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 378.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.86 billion and a PE ratio of -36.09. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88).

In related news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

