Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,563,000 after buying an additional 27,754,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,205,000 after buying an additional 7,170,039 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $76,976,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

