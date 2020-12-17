Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Down 6.2%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 1,278,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 460,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

