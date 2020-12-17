Homeros (HMR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.07 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $432.93 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00141724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00827439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00170078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00404180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00082447 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,067,450 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

