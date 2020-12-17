Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 207.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.50 ($2.71).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:HOC traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 196.20 ($2.56). 2,226,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,770. Hochschild Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.43. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 130.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

