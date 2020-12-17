Hi Mutual Society Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $21,131.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00374032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.