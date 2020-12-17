HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.30. 127,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 190,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 58.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

