Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 905,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,613. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

