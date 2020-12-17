Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $8.93. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 3,248 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

