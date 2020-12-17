Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) Trading 1% Higher

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) shares traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.49 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.17). 260,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 297,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

