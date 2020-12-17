Helium (HNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.51 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00005905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market cap of $79.51 million and approximately $118,235.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,766,542 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

