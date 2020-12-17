Hedget (HGET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $648,653.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $648,653.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget token can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00009879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00132410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00789844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00165520 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00388718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00125455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00078042 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

