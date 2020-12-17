Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTLF. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.71. 152,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

