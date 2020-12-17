Head-To-Head Review: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Otter Tail alerts:

This table compares Otter Tail and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $919.50 million 1.98 $86.85 million $2.17 20.40 OGE Energy $2.23 billion 2.83 $433.60 million $2.16 14.59

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 9.90% 10.93% 3.78% OGE Energy -9.15% 10.44% 3.68%

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Otter Tail pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Otter Tail and OGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 0 3 0 3.00 OGE Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Otter Tail currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Otter Tail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Summary

Otter Tail beats OGE Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 132,578 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 13 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,081 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 53 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and seven substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 350 substations; 29,406 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,050 miles of underground conduit; and 10,967 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 315 miles of underground conduit, and 679 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.