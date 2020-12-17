Head to Head Comparison: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) & Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.9% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Lianluo Smart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $159.08 million 3.01 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -8.37 Lianluo Smart $380,000.00 30.14 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -30.01% -29.03% -23.20% Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaSpine and Lianluo Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats SeaSpine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products. It also provides technical services in relation to the detection and analysis of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome to hospitals and medical centers through medical wearable devices. In addition, the company distributes medical products, such as sleep apnea machines, ventilator air compressors, and laryngoscope. Lianluo Smart Limited sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospitals, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agencies, as well as to individual consumers. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

