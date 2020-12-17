Head-To-Head Comparison: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of -4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 521% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -4,968.86% Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QDM International and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $121.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QDM International and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.74 billion 11.45 -$305.36 million N/A N/A

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats QDM International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc. focuses on operating as a telemedicine company in Florida and Georgia. It provides Connect-a-Doc telemedicine kits that include digital otoscope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and high definition, and dental and dermatology cameras for schools that desire to provide a higher level of healthcare to their students but are unable to keep a full time school nurse available. The company offers standard telemedicine care for non-life-threatening situations, including acute illness or injury care; dermatology examinations of rashes and lesions; diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or referral; administering scheduled medications; prescribing non-narcotic medications through e-prescription directly to the student's designated pharmacy; mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems; and consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues. The company was formerly known as 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. and changed its name to QDM International Inc. in April 2020. QDM International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company's portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

