Head-To-Head Comparison: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 3.05 $88.57 million $2.07 8.57 Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.08 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71% Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OceanFirst Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00 Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It operates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Hamilton County, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

