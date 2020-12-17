Head to Head Comparison: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) & Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 8.68% 8.28% 2.35% Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Duke Energy and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 0 8 4 0 2.33 Sunnova Energy International 0 1 6 1 3.00

Duke Energy presently has a consensus target price of $96.18, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus target price of $41.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Duke Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duke Energy and Sunnova Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $25.08 billion 2.66 $3.75 billion $5.06 17.91 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 29.14 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -14.08

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Duke Energy has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duke Energy beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. It also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.8 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 91,000 square miles; and owns approximately 51,144 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1.1 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 535,000 customers in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, owns, develops, builds, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. It has 22 wind, 126 solar, and 1 battery storage facilities, as well as 11 fuel cell locations with a capacity of 2,282 MW across 19 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

