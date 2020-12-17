HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $194.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $161.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $165.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

