HC Wainwright Boosts TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $37.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.