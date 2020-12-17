Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Up 5.3%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.20. 169,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 180,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HVT. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $542.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

