Hashgard (GARD) Tops One Day Volume of $521,798.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $521,798.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00061277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00389905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

