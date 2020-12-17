HashCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40,215.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $274,305.69 and $40,215.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

