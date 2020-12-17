Happycoin (HPC) Trading Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00476971 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002877 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.85 or 0.01545958 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

